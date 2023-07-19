iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.8% of Lincoln National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after acquiring an additional 42,292 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $457.58. 1,574,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,093,766. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $458.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $432.63 and a 200 day moving average of $414.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.