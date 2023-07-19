iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Bell Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $358,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Arkos Global Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 194.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter.

IJH opened at $271.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $272.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.71.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

