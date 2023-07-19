iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Capasso Planning Partners LLC

Capasso Planning Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.9% of Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,123,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,099,326. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $108.24. The stock has a market cap of $71.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.07 and its 200 day moving average is $97.86.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

