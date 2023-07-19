iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 369,100 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the June 15th total of 269,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 796,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ ESGE traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $32.59. The company had a trading volume of 603,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,028. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.23. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $33.94.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.2272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,773,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,550,000 after buying an additional 245,066 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,355,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,141,000 after buying an additional 173,389 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,947,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,309,000 after buying an additional 408,994 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,339,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,177,000 after purchasing an additional 30,721 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,225,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,852,000 after purchasing an additional 775,709 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.