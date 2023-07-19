iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 369,100 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the June 15th total of 269,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 796,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ ESGE traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $32.59. The company had a trading volume of 603,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,028. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.23. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $33.94.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.2272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.