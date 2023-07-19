iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Purchased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group owned 0.11% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. FAS Wealth Partners increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 636.1% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2,729.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ FALN opened at $25.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.98. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $26.19.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.1121 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

(Free Report)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.