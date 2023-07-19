iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $50.64

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.64 and last traded at $50.69, with a volume of 582943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.64.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.64 and its 200 day moving average is $50.51.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.2341 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

