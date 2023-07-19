iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $50.64

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.64 and last traded at $50.69, with a volume of 582943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.64.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.64 and its 200 day moving average is $50.51.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.2341 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF
About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF
The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF
- Canoo Blasts Higher on DOD, NASA News…Is a Big Squeeze Ahead?
- ZScaler Is On The Brink Of Reversal
- Analyst Upgrade Drives Uber To 2-Year High, Despite Court Ruling
- These Two Crypto Stocks Are Up Over 400% YTD
- Celsius Winning Energy Drink Race, Outpacing Rival Monster
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.