iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Sold by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 53.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 402,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469,726 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $7,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICLN. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 101.6% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 15,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 44,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $572,307,000,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 30.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 110,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 25,902 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ICLN traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,413. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.49 and a 200 day moving average of $18.88.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.1246 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.