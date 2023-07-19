iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Bought by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 626.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $64,000.

Shares of IXN stock opened at $64.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.01. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $40.31 and a 12 month high of $64.76.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

