iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Bought by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 62.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $50.33. 1,023,287 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

