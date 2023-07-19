iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Sets New 52-Week High at $146.73

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $146.73 and last traded at $146.35, with a volume of 684774 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $145.49.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

