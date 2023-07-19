iShares Premium Money Market ETF (TSE:CMR) Shares Up 0%

Shares of iShares Premium Money Market ETF (TSE:CMR – Get Free Report) were up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$50.13 and last traded at C$50.13. Approximately 25,131 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 32,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$50.11.

iShares Premium Money Market ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$50.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$50.09.

iShares Premium Money Market ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.204 per share. This is a boost from iShares Premium Money Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%.

