iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,228 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Ieq Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $54,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $286.40. 347,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,385. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.27. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $286.65. The firm has a market cap of $73.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

