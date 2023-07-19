iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stake Raised by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after purchasing an additional 223,342,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,134,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,169,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,645 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.8% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,087 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $227,744,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,734,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,522 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $286.13 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $286.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $265.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.27. The stock has a market cap of $73.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.