iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.7% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.05. 6,134,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,628,291. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $201.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.92.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

