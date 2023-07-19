iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Sets New 1-Year High at $59.38

iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.38 and last traded at $59.26, with a volume of 24767 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.77.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.84 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell 2500 ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

