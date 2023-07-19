iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) is Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,713 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC owned 0.42% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $24,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $729,000.

NYSEARCA IWY traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $164.98. 70,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,662. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.66 and a fifty-two week high of $165.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.64. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

