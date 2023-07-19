iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) is Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s 4th Largest Position

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. trimmed its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,832 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,836.8% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 47.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

DVY stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,091. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.59 and a 1 year high of $128.05. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.40 and its 200-day moving average is $114.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.8164 per share. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

