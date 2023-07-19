iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 83.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274,542 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises 1.9% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Legacy Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $10,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,313,690,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

OEF opened at $212.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $157.57 and a 52-week high of $213.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.86 and its 200-day moving average is $188.64.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

