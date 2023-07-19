iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 398,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,069 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 1.3% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $60,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 16,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 47,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,697,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 34,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.95. 152,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,954. The firm has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.33. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.33 and a twelve month high of $166.32.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.