iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $86.54

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $86.54 and last traded at $86.10, with a volume of 68532 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.24.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.76. The company has a market capitalization of $719.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 1,482.2% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 70,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 66,105 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 10,847 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,126,000. Well Done LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 46,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,148,000.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

