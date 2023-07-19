iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by Gould Asset Management LLC CA

Gould Asset Management LLC CA trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 35.2% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IYR stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.67. 1,898,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,634,370. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.66 and a 1-year high of $103.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

