ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $75.11

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.11 and traded as high as $79.17. ITOCHU shares last traded at $78.57, with a volume of 13,170 shares changing hands.
ITOCHU Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.62. The stock has a market cap of $63.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.69.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ITOCHU
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of ITOCHU during the fourth quarter worth $18,029,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ITOCHU by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ITOCHU by 1.1% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 550,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of ITOCHU by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ITOCHU
ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.
