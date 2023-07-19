J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $170.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 11.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT traded up $4.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.45. 1,049,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,428. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $156.28 and a 52-week high of $200.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.39 and a 200 day moving average of $178.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.09). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $616,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,831.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $616,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,831.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,113. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,158 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,895. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,989 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 836.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 979,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,530,000 after purchasing an additional 875,357 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at $144,189,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,160,000 after buying an additional 429,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at $63,103,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

