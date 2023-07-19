J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $170.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 11.67% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.50.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT traded up $4.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.45. 1,049,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,428. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $156.28 and a 52-week high of $200.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.39 and a 200 day moving average of $178.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13.
Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services
In related news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $616,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,831.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $616,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,831.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,113. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,158 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,895. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,989 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 836.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 979,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,530,000 after purchasing an additional 875,357 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at $144,189,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,160,000 after buying an additional 429,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at $63,103,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than J.B. Hunt Transport Services
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.