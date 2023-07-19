Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGCR) Short Interest Update

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGCR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Mangrove Partners lifted its position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 547,241 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the second quarter worth $80,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the first quarter worth $85,000.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Trading Up 11.6 %

Shares of JGGCR stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,354. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.13. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.56.

