Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Short Interest Up 28.5% in June

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the June 15th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 251,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

JBS Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:JBSAY traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,331. JBS has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.99.

JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter. JBS had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 2.41%.

JBS Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.3976 dividend. This is an increase from JBS’s previous dividend of $0.36. This represents a yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. JBS’s payout ratio is 49.68%.

JBSAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of JBS in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays cut JBS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

JBS Company Profile

JBS SA, a food company, processes and trades in animal protein worldwide. It offers beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; and plant based products. The company also produces steel tins, biodiesel, collagen, fertilizer, plastic packaging, hygiene, and cleaning items, as well as wet blue, wet white, crust, and finished leather products.

Featured Stories

