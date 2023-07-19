JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) Short Interest Update

JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,806,400 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the June 15th total of 2,531,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 28,064.0 days.

JD Health International Stock Performance

Shares of JDHIF stock opened at $6.21 on Wednesday. JD Health International has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $7.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.15.

Get JD Health International alerts:

JD Health International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

JD Health International Inc, an investment holding company, engages in the operation of an online healthcare platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare products, including OTC drugs, prescription drugs, and medical devices and supplies, as well as health supplements and tonics through direct selling and an online retail pharmacy network.

Receive News & Ratings for JD Health International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Health International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.