JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) Short Interest Update

JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,806,400 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the June 15th total of 2,531,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 28,064.0 days.
JD Health International Stock Performance
Shares of JDHIF stock opened at $6.21 on Wednesday. JD Health International has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $7.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.15.
JD Health International Company Profile
