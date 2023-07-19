JMP Securities Boosts Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $77.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.70.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Trading Up 12.5 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $65.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 153.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.