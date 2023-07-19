John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Short Interest Up 44.1% in June

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 44.1% from the June 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:HPF opened at $15.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.67 and a 200 day moving average of $15.69. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $19.38.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a $0.1235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.80%.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
