John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Short Interest Up 44.1% in June

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 44.1% from the June 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HPF opened at $15.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.67 and a 200 day moving average of $15.69. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $19.38.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a $0.1235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.80%.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 24,809 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the third quarter worth about $1,402,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 66,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 7,088 shares during the period.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

