Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Short Interest Up 73.2% in June

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 73.2% from the June 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jones Soda stock. Private Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jones Soda Co. by 84.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,000 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of Jones Soda worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JSDA remained flat at $0.20 on Tuesday. 29,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,311. Jones Soda has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.23. The company has a market cap of $20.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.26.

Jones Soda last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Jones Soda had a negative net margin of 33.11% and a negative return on equity of 49.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 million during the quarter.

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides craft sodas under the Jones Soda and Lemoncocco brands; and cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand.

