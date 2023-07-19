Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) Short Interest Down 21.7% in June

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 221,900 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the June 15th total of 283,500 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 444,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Jowell Global Stock Performance

Shares of JWEL stock remained flat at $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday. 17,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,470. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.33. Jowell Global has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $3.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jowell Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jowell Global stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 86,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.27% of Jowell Global at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jowell Global

Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children's products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home Store, LHH Store, and Juhao Best Choice Store brand names.

