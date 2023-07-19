Joystick 24 Hour Volume Hits $486.53 (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Over the last seven days, Joystick has traded 96% lower against the US dollar. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $90,507.52 and $486.53 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joystick token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017287 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00021189 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00014209 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,017.66 or 1.00034435 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Joystick

Joystick (JOY) is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.00043099 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

