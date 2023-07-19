Joystick (JOY) Hits 1-Day Volume of $62.18

Joystick (JOY) traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. One Joystick token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Joystick has traded 96.6% lower against the US dollar. Joystick has a market cap of $76,871.34 and approximately $62.18 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Joystick alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004561 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00017312 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00021331 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00014173 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,946.14 or 1.00074358 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

Joystick is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,000,000 tokens. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.00036602 USD and is down -15.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $62.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.