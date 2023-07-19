JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.42

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.42 ($0.04) per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
JPMorgan China Growth & Income Price Performance
JCGI opened at GBX 262.31 ($3.43) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 267.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 319.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 11.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.23. JPMorgan China Growth & Income has a 1 year low of GBX 239.50 ($3.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 428.48 ($5.60). The stock has a market cap of £218.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.15 and a beta of 0.59.
JPMorgan China Growth & Income Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan China Growth & Income
- Celsius Winning Energy Drink Race, Outpacing Rival Monster
- OPKO Health is the Little Giant of Diversified Healthcare
- After Earnings Results, Markets Love Prologis Stock
- Can Novartis Move to New Highs and Sustain Them?
- Green Hydrogen Stocks Getting Ready to Deliver Big Gains
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan China Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan China Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.