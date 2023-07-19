JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.42

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.42 ($0.04) per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Price Performance

JCGI opened at GBX 262.31 ($3.43) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 267.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 319.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 11.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.23. JPMorgan China Growth & Income has a 1 year low of GBX 239.50 ($3.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 428.48 ($5.60). The stock has a market cap of £218.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.15 and a beta of 0.59.

Get JPMorgan China Growth & Income alerts:

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan China Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan China Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.