JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,160,505 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 321% from the previous session’s volume of 275,657 shares.The stock last traded at $58.37 and had previously closed at $58.55.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of -1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JIRE. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 622.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

About JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

