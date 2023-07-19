JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $45.06

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.06 and last traded at $45.06, with a volume of 25597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.82.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 6,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

