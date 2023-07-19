Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9,139.23

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 9,139.23 ($119.50) and traded as low as GBX 9,002 ($117.70). Judges Scientific shares last traded at GBX 9,100 ($118.99), with a volume of 3,636 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.
Judges Scientific Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9,426.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 9,146.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.08. The company has a market cap of £631.26 million, a PE ratio of 4,911.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.97.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Judges Scientific Company Profile
Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. It operates through two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. The company offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Judges Scientific
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Judges Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Judges Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.