Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9,139.23

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 9,139.23 ($119.50) and traded as low as GBX 9,002 ($117.70). Judges Scientific shares last traded at GBX 9,100 ($118.99), with a volume of 3,636 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

Get Judges Scientific alerts:

Judges Scientific Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9,426.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 9,146.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.08. The company has a market cap of £631.26 million, a PE ratio of 4,911.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Judges Scientific Company Profile

In other Judges Scientific news, insider Alexander Hambro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.23), for a total value of £940 ($1,229.08). In other news, insider Bradley Leonard Ormsby bought 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 9,700 ($126.83) per share, with a total value of £388 ($507.32). Also, insider Alexander Hambro sold 1,000 shares of Judges Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.23), for a total value of £940 ($1,229.08). Corporate insiders own 23.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. It operates through two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. The company offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Judges Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Judges Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.