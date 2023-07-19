Juniper II Corp. (NYSE:JUN) Short Interest Up 45.5% in June

Juniper II Corp. (NYSE:JUN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the June 15th total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 136,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Juniper II Stock Performance

Shares of Juniper II stock opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.33. Juniper II has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.78.

Get Juniper II alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper II in the first quarter worth $7,754,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in Juniper II by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,228,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Juniper II by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 251,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper II in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,479,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,017,000.

About Juniper II

Juniper II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search within the industrials sector in North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.