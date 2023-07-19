Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 5,144.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,560 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,187 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 37.6% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 127,057 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 34,742 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 106,124 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 86.4% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 72,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 33,800 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 3.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 94,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $29.93 on Wednesday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $34.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.52%.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $188,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 943,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,442,599.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $27,414.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,569.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $188,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,442,599.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,700 shares of company stock worth $829,719 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.07.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

