Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $128.58

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 128.58 ($1.68) and traded as low as GBX 100.80 ($1.32). Jupiter Fund Management shares last traded at GBX 101.60 ($1.33), with a volume of 289,221 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.
Jupiter Fund Management Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £578.22 million, a PE ratio of 1,178.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 110.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 128.37.
Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile
Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.
