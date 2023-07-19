K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) Short Interest Down 19.0% in June

K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the June 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 68.0 days.

K-Bro Linen Trading Up 14.8 %

KBRLF stock opened at $25.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.79. K-Bro Linen has a twelve month low of $19.77 and a twelve month high of $25.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on KBRLF shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James lowered K-Bro Linen from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

