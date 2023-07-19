K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Hits New 1-Year High at $33.74

Shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$33.74 and last traded at C$33.16, with a volume of 3855 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$33.49.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KBL. Raymond James lowered shares of K-Bro Linen from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$47.00 to C$37.50 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Acumen Capital reduced their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of C$357.13 million, a P/E ratio of 56.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.94.

K-Bro Linen ( TSE:KBL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.02. K-Bro Linen had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The business had revenue of C$70.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$70.36 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that K-Bro Linen Inc. will post 1.2740255 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. K-Bro Linen’s payout ratio is 203.39%.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

