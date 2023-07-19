Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Short Interest Update

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the June 15th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMF. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 407.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,427 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $68,000.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:KMF traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,274. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $9.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day moving average of $7.34.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

