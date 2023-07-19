KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Sees Large Volume Increase

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 95,642 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 221,338 shares.The stock last traded at $38.24 and had previously closed at $38.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on KB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

KB Financial Group Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.93. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Institutional Trading of KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The bank reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 15.59%. On average, equities analysts expect that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 19,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in KB Financial Group by 316.0% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 88,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 67,079 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in KB Financial Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 22,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in KB Financial Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 78,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,869,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in KB Financial Group by 20.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 48,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 8,214 shares during the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.

