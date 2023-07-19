Kearns & Associates LLC Purchases New Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Kearns & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,736,984 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,649,867,000 after purchasing an additional 750,247 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,560,539 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,331,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841,840 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,943,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160,347 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,835,509,000 after purchasing an additional 59,466,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $2,028,781,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, 51job restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Price Performance

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $152,291.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,895,708.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $52.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,308,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,307,674. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $212.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.