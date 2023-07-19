Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Short Interest Update

Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,400 shares, a decline of 34.1% from the June 15th total of 118,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.8 days.

Kerry Properties Price Performance

KRYPF opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.35. Kerry Properties has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $2.67.

Get Kerry Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Kerry Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

About Kerry Properties

Kerry Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, investment, management, and trading of properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the Asia Pacific region. The company also owns and operates hotels; and provides logistics and international freight forwarding, consultancy, administrative support, project management, financial, IT system and consultancy, estate agency, and construction services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.