KeyCorp Boosts Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target to $61.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 26.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PNW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.11.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $82.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.01. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $59.03 and a 52-week high of $84.59.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $944.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.33 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 108,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,275,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 12.6% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 842,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,101,000 after buying an additional 22,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 32,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 8,140 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

