Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Short Interest Update

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 139,400 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the June 15th total of 191,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of KE traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.67. 102,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,566. The stock has a market cap of $733.44 million, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.42. Kimball Electronics has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $484.70 million during the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 2.74%. Equities analysts expect that Kimball Electronics will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KE. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Kimball Electronics in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Kimball Electronics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,031,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,956,000 after buying an additional 26,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kimball Electronics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,787,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,647,000 after buying an additional 9,036 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kimball Electronics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,388,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,759,000 after purchasing an additional 25,073 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Kimball Electronics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 846,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,398,000 after purchasing an additional 26,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Kimball Electronics by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 658,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,875,000 after purchasing an additional 30,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

