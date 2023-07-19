Kinder Morgan Canada Limited (KML.TO) (TSE:KML) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Kinder Morgan Canada Limited (KML.TO) (TSE:KML – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$14.94 and last traded at C$14.91. Approximately 73,034 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 242,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.77.
Kinder Morgan Canada Limited (KML.TO) Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 38.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$14.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.46.
About Kinder Morgan Canada Limited (KML.TO)
Kinder Morgan Canada Limited owns and operates pipeline systems and terminal facilities in Canada. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals. The Pipelines segment operates Canadian portion of the Cochin pipeline system, a 12-inch diameter multi-product pipeline that comprises of 1000-kilometers of pipeline, and 38 block valves and 10 pump stations for transporting light hydrocarbon liquids between Kankakee, Illinois and Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta; and Jet Fuel pipeline serving Vancouver International Airport.
