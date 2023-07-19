Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Issues Earnings Results

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24, Briefing.com reports. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Kinder Morgan updated its FY23 guidance to $1.12 EPS.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.1 %

KMI stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.29. 12,253,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,936,624. The company has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $19.35.

Institutional Trading of Kinder Morgan

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,555,000 after purchasing an additional 41,030,376 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $665,401,000 after purchasing an additional 34,269,435 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $256,613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $69,969,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,265,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Kinder Morgan

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

