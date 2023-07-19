KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 64.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 72,880 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in KLA were worth $16,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in KLA by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in KLA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 13.8% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KLAC. BNP Paribas cut KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $404.00.

Insider Transactions at KLA

KLA Trading Down 2.5 %

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,582 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.02, for a total transaction of $1,759,579.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,201 shares of the company's stock, valued at $52,303,908.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,062 shares of company stock worth $9,242,043. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLAC traded down $12.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $472.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,412. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $493.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $454.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $411.96. The firm has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.88 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Featured Articles

